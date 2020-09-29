Vulture Watch

Will this series be blessed by good ratings? Has the Bless the Harts TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bless the Harts, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Bless the Harts TV show stars the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani. Guests in the second season include Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal, and Natasha Lyonne. The Harts are a Southern family that is always broke and struggling to make ends meet. Though they haven’t achieved the American dream, the family feels rich in friends, family, and laughter. If only those could pay the bills. Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother who supports her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. She’s often butts heads with (or schemes with) her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Bell). Thankfully, Jenny has her eternal optimist boyfriend, Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz), and Jesus (Nanjiani) in her corner. The series is based on the early life of series creator Emily Spivey.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Bless the Harts averages a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.05 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. Find out how Bless the Harts stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 29, 2020, Bless the Harts has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Bless the Harts for season three? The series did well lasts season (for a FOX series) so I’m leaning toward a renewal right out of the gate. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bless the Harts cancellation or renewal news.



