Sunday TV Ratings: Bless the Harts, American Idol, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, NCIS: Los Angeles, Masters of Illusion

Published:

Bless the Harts TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, April 4, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Ellen’s Game of Games, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans,  Bless the Harts, America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, The Rookie, and 60 Minutes.  Special: Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade and Malika the Lion Queen. Reruns: World’s Funniest Animals, Masters of Illusion, Good Girls and Ellen’s Game of Games.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Please boost your ratings NCIS Los Angeles so good crime topic enjoy it every episode never missed aired. Look forward.

