The Walking Dead: Season 11; AMC Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Video)

The end is closer than we thought. Tonight, AMC aired the 10th season finale of The Walking Dead and the channel also teased what’s to come. The 11th and final episode of the horror series will kick off on Sunday, August 22nd. There will be 24 episodes. All of the previous seasons have launched in October and typically have 16 installments each.

Launching in October 2019, season 10 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst. The story started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived, and gave birth to a new generation. The 10th season picked back up with the group in Oceanside as they continue to train in case The Whisperers return.

The 10th season was supposed to have the typical 16 episodes but was expanded by six episodes (which have all aired in 2021). The 10th season is averaging a 1.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.08 million viewers in the traditional ratings. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 46% and 38%, respectively.

Following tonight’s finale, AMC released a video of the cast and crew, discussing the six extra episodes, and a teaser about what’s to come in the final season.

