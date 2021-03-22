Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: American Idol, Charmed, Good Girls, The Simpsons, 60 Minutes

Published:

American Idol TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, March 21, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Batwoman, Charmed, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Cherries Wild, Bless the Harts, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, American Idol, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and 60 Minutes.   Reruns: The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Family Guy, and The Voice.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

John parkyn

Please boost your ratings so good ncis Los Angeles never missed any episodes look forward to seeing it. Bull, Seal team, Macgver so good also look forward seeing it every episode.

