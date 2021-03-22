How the Universe Works: Season Nine Coming to Science Channel and Discovery+

A brand new season of How the Universe Works is coming to Science Channel and the Discovery+ streaming service. Mike Rowe will host the series, which premieres later this month. It was recently reported that Rowe’s Dirty Jobs series had been revived for a 10th season.

Science Channel revealed more about the upcoming ninth season of How the Universe Works in a press release.

“Since the beginning of human civilization, we’ve looked to the sky in complete awe, wondering what the stars are made of, where they came from and why they’re so distant. Some of the greatest minds in our history have spent lifetimes trying to figure out how our Universe works, how it was created, and how it will end. In an all new season of HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, narrated by MIKE ROWE, Science Channel journeys through the cosmos in search of these answers and more. Combining interviews with leading scientists from the world’s foremost organizations, including NASA and CERN, with cutting edge CGI and visual effects, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS unravels the greatest mysteries of the Universe and beyond.

An all new season of HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS premieres Wednesday, March 24 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel and also streams on Discovery+. In addition to watching the series on Science Channel, viewers can also stream new episodes of HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS on discovery+.

Kicking off the all new season, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS dives deep into Black Holes journeying to the Super Massive Black Hole at the heart of the M87 galaxy. This Black Hole, known as M87*, is the only Black Hole to ever be photographed. The captured image revealed that M87* is over six billion times more massive than the sun and a total of 23.6 billion miles across. In the special premiere episode, experts take a deeper look at this famed Black Hole and along the way witness blazing hot winds, death-ray jets and a place near the Event Horizon where time seemingly stands still. We finally enter the Black Hole and travel towards the Singularity, a place where the laws of physics fail.

Also this season, scientists explore how galaxies fight and why our Universe is such a violent, dangerous place. Many galaxies tear each other apart using gravity – the bigger the galaxy, the more heavily armed it is, allowing it to smash and swallow up smaller galaxies nearby. Experts look to our own galaxy, the Milky Way, and what battles it has endured in the past and what kind of trouble is brewing on the horizon. The Sun also takes center stage this season, as experts from NASA seek to understand our home star better and its dangerous, unpredictable solar eruptions by assembling a fleet of spacecraft to study the Sun. Diving through the gases of the Sun’s atmosphere, and tracking the Sun’s influence at the edge of our solar system, scientists may be able to unlock the secrets of the engine that drives our entire Solar System.”