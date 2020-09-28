Bless the Harts: Season Two Ratings

Over the years, FOX has introduced several new animated TV series but very few have survived to see a second season. Bless the Harts is one of the lucky ones and finds itself airing with some of the longest-running shows on television. How long will Bless the Harts last? How will it do in the ratings this time around? Will the series be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An animated family sitcom, the Bless the Harts TV show stars the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani. Guests in the second season include Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal, and Natasha Lyonne. The Harts are a Southern family that is always broke and struggling to make ends meet. Though they haven’t achieved the American dream, the family feels rich in friends, family, and laughter. If only those could pay the bills. Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother who supports her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. She’s often butts heads with (or schemes with) her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Bell). Thankfully, Jenny has her eternal optimist boyfriend, Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz), and Jesus (Nanjiani) in her corner. The series is based on the early life of series creator Emily Spivey.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Bless the Harts on FOX averaged a 0.85 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.24 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Bless the Harts TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?