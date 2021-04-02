Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: September 29, 2019 — TBD

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani (voices only).

TV show description:

An animated family sitcom, Bless the Harts is based on the early life of series creator Emily Spivey.

The Harts are a Southern family that is always broke and struggling to make ends meet. Though they haven’t achieved the American dream, the family feels rich in friends, family, and laughter. If only those could pay the bills.

Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother who supports her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. She’s often butts heads with (or schemes with) her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Bell).

Jenny’s doting and eternally optimist boyfriend of 10 years is Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz), the love of her life and a surrogate father to her daughter, Violet. Wayne’s a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight.

Jenny’s even got a bit of divine power in her corner. Jesus (Nanjiani) regularly appears to her while she waits tables at the neighborhood restaurant called The Last Supper.

In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

