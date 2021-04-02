Menu

Bless the Harts

Bless the Harts TV show on FOX (canceled or renewed?)

BLESS THE HARTS and © 2019 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Credit: FOX.

Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Two

TV show dates: September 29, 2019 — TBD
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani (voices only).

TV show description:      
An animated family sitcom, Bless the Harts is based on the early life of series creator Emily Spivey.

The Harts are a Southern family that is always broke and struggling to make ends meet. Though they haven’t achieved the American dream, the family feels rich in friends, family, and laughter. If only those could pay the bills.

Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother who supports her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. She’s often butts heads with (or schemes with) her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Bell).

Jenny’s doting and eternally optimist boyfriend of 10 years is Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz), the love of her life and a surrogate father to her daughter, Violet. Wayne’s a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight.

Jenny’s even got a bit of divine power in her corner. Jesus (Nanjiani) regularly appears to her while she waits tables at the neighborhood restaurant called The Last Supper.

In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Bless the Harts TV show on FOX? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?



guest

Patti Ramey

Watched the 1st show. Don’t know why, I really like it. Guess because I’m a redneck. I know my one and only would have loved it if he hadn’t passed away. Maybe that’s why I like, also. Who cares. Keep it on the air.

1
-1
Reply
good show

this show is terrible, not funny, bad characters, why was this even put on the air?

bring back king of the hill instead.

3
0
Reply
jeremy taylor

i totally agree it stinks needs ta be cancelled

1
0
Reply
