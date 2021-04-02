Bless the Harts: Cancelled by FOX; No Season Three for Animated Series

The Harts won’t be able to call FOX their home much longer. The network has cancelled the Bless the Harts TV show so there won’t be a third season.

An animated family sitcom, the Bless the Harts TV show stars the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani. Guests in the second season include Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal, and Natasha Lyonne. The Harts are a Southern family that is always broke and struggling to make ends meet. Though they haven’t achieved the American dream, the family feels rich in friends, family, and laughter. If only those could pay the bills. Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother who supports her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, North Carolina. She’s often butts heads with (or schemes with) her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Bell). Thankfully, Jenny has her eternal optimist boyfriend, Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz), and Jesus (Nanjiani) in her corner. The series is based on the early life of series creator Emily Spivey.

Airing on Sunday nights, the second season of Bless the Harts averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.29 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 42% in viewership.

The second season will finish airing in May. It’s unclear how many episodes remain in the season but 15 have aired thus far.

Bless the Harts won’t be back for the 2021-22 season but other animated FOX shows have already been confirmed to return. Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons have all been renewed. New series Housebroken and season two of Duncanville start airing in May. The network has also ordered an as-yet-untitled animated comedy from Dan Harmon.

