Shifting Gears: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

Tim Allen (Home Improvement, Last Man Standing) has starred in two successful network sitcoms, and Kat Dennings has starred in one (2 Broke Girls). Now, they’ve been brought together on a new comedy for ABC. Will this one also be a hit? Will Shifting Gears be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-camera comedy series, the Shifting Gears TV show was created by Julie Thacker Scully & Mike Scully. It stars Allen, Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis. Jenna Elfman recurs. In the story, Matt (Allen) is the stubborn and widowed garage owner specializing in fixing vintage and custom cars. Helping him are wisecracking and wheelchair-bound Stich (Mitchell) and handsome but not too bright Gabriel (Scott). Matt’s world is turned upside down when his estranged wild-child daughter returns, driving the Pontiac PTO she “borrowed” from him 15 years earlier. Riley (Dennings) was supposed to go to law school but got pregnant out of high school and she and her musician boyfriend departed for Las Vegas. Now, Riley’s getting a divorce, has two kids, and needs a place to live. Her son is a moody teen, Carter (Simkins), and her daughter is sweet Georgia (Margolis), a fan of Shark Tank’s Lori Greiner, who dreams of becoming very wealthy someday. Before her death, Riley’s mom helped Matt and his daughter communicate. Since her passing, they haven’t talked; now, father and daughter must learn to get along on their own.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Shifting Gears yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 9, 2025, Shifting Gears has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Shifting Gears TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?