9-1-1: Season Eight Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last year, the 9-1-1 series moved from FOX to ABC due to licensing fees. Now, FOX has cancelled the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off series. Could the alphabet network follow suit and cancel the original 9-1-1 if the ratings aren’t good enough? Will 9-1-1 be renewed for season nine? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh. Corinne Massiah, Elijah M. Cooper, and John Harlan Kim recur. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of 9-1-1 on ABC averaged a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.73 million viewers.

Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 27, 2024, 9-1-1 has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

