9-1-1: Season Seven — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

This show has a lot of disasters, but the ratings aren’t one of them. Has the 9-1-1 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 9-1-1, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, and Gavin McHugh. Inspired by real-life experiences of first responders, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of 9-1-1 averages a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.82 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 9-1-1 stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 20, 2022, 9-1-1 has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1 for season seven? Despite high ratings, this show’s renewal came down to the wire last season because the network doesn’t own the series. I think it will be renewed but could potentially move to another outlet if the economics don’t make sense for FOX. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 9-1-1 cancellation or renewal news.



