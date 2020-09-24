Vulture Watch

Is this show like a song you want to keep hearing? Has the I Can See Your Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of I Can See Your Voice, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians, pop culture experts, and a musical superstar. The panel tries to help a contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges.



Season One Ratings

The first season of I Can See Your Voice averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.56 million viewers. Find out how I Can See Your Voice stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 24, 2020, I Can See Your Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew I Can See Your Voice for season two? The network needs successful new programming and this series appears to be a good companion for The Masked Singer. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on I Can See Your Voice cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the I Can See Your Voice TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?