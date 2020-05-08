Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Celebrity Watch Party brings families together to celebrate the best in films, entertainment shows, and news on television in any given week. The TV show offers fans a peek into the home lives of their favorite celebrities, as they film themselves reacting (along with their families) to sometimes hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television each week. Participants in the first season include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Celebrity Watch Party averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.81 million viewers. Find out how Celebrity Watch Party stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 8, 2020, Celebrity Watch Party has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Celebrity Watch Party for season two? Though this show is based on a British series, it feels tailor-made for the current pandemic and production shutdown. I suspect that, once that’s over, interest in this series will be over as well. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Watch Party cancellation or renewal news.



