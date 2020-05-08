Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 7, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (no series regulars)

TV show description:

Based on the British series named Gogglebox, Celebrity Watch Party is an unscripted series that brings families together to celebrate the best in films, entertainment shows, and news on television in any given week.

The TV show offers fans a peek into the home lives of celebrities, as they film themselves reacting (along with their families) to sometimes hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television each week.

The series seeks to provide an insightful, funny, and sometimes emotional critique of America’s most popular and topical TV shows and news stories.

Participants in the first season include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

