Celebrity Watch Party

Celebrity Watch Party TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Network: FOX
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 7, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Based on the British series named Gogglebox, Celebrity Watch Party is an unscripted series that brings families together to celebrate the best in films, entertainment shows, and news on television in any given week.

The TV show offers fans a peek into the home lives of celebrities, as they film themselves reacting (along with their families) to sometimes hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television each week.

The series seeks to provide an insightful, funny, and sometimes emotional critique of America’s most popular and topical TV shows and news stories.

Participants in the first season include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Watch Party TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?



