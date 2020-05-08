Celebrity Watch Party: Season One Ratings

Though Celebrity Watch Party, is based on a series from the UK, it feels tailor-made for the current pandemic and production shutdown. Will viewers want to watch more series that have been “shot at home” or, will they change the channel? How will this new show perform in the ratings? Will Celebrity Watch Party be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An unscripted series, Celebrity Watch Party brings families together to celebrate the best in films, entertainment shows, and news on television in any given week. The TV show offers fans a peek into the home lives of their favorite celebrities, as they film themselves reacting (along with their families) to sometimes hilarious and exciting shows and talked-about news events on television each week. Participants in the first season include Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner-Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and Robert and Kym Herjavec.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

