Claim to Fame: Season Three Renewal for ABC’s Celebrity Relative Reality Series

ABC is lining up another group of celebrity relations. The Alphabet network has renewed Claim to Fame for a third season, which will air this summer. The second season of 10 episodes aired last summer.

A competition reality series, the Claim to Fame TV show is co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas (above). The show looks at people who are on the fringe of celebrity, just out of the spotlight. This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and to live together under one roof. They conceal their identity and lineage in a quest for their own fame and fortune. Over the course of a season, the relatives compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detectives in hopes of avoiding elimination. Their goal is to win the coveted $100,000 prize and to stake their own “Claim to Fame.”

Airing on Monday nights, the second season of Claim to Fame averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.07 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 14% in the demo but up by 13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Season three will launch on Wednesday, July 10th. This time around, the program will be paired with the revival of Who Wants to be a Millionaire instead of The Bachelorette.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the first two seasons of the Claim to Fame series? Are you glad that ABC renewed this show for a third season?

