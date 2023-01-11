Claim to Fame: Season Two; ABC Renews Celebrity Relative Competition Series

ABC is going to start casting more relatives. Claim to Fame has been renewed for a second season on the alphabet network. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in September.

A competition reality series, the Claim to Fame TV series is co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas. The show looks at people who are on the fringe of celebrity, just out of the spotlight. This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and to live together under one roof. They conceal their identity and lineage in a quest for their own fame and fortune. Over the course of a season, the relatives compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination. Their goal is to win the coveted $100,000 prize and to stake their own “Claim to Fame”.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Claim to Fame averaged a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The renewal announcement was made via social media. A premiere date for season two will be announced in the future.

