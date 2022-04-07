Judge Steve Harvey: Season Two; ABC Renews Comedy Court Series

This TV judge is staying on the bench. Judge Steve Harvey has been renewed for a second season on ABC. The first season is currently airing on Tuesday nights.

A comedy court reality series, the Judge Steve Harvey TV show stars stand-up comedian and television show host Steve Harvey. On the show, Harvey serves as both the judge and the jury but, unlike other TV judges, Harvey has never held any judgeship or legal licenses. With the help of Nancy Price, his trusted bailiff by trade, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom decisions on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. Real-life people with real-life conflicts present their case in Harvey’s TV courtroom and they range from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships, and everything in between.

The first season of Judge Steve Harvey averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.06 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series averages a 0.70 in the demo and 4.92 million, a gain of 24% and 21%, respectively.

The first season finishes airing on April 26th. A premiere date for season two will be announced in the future. Today, the alphabet network also renewed Harvey’s Celebrity Family Feud series for an eighth season. That show returns Sunday, July 10th.

