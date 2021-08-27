Judge Steve Harvey: ABC Orders Courtroom Comedy Series, Casting Underway

Steve Harvey is bringing justice to the small screen. ABC has ordered a new courtroom comedy series featuring the host of the network’s Celebrity Family Feud. A casting call is currently underway for the 10-episode series, which will air in primetime in 2022.

ABC revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“ABC announced today the greenlight of 10-episode courtroom comedy series Judge Steve Harvey (working title). The judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. The one-hour primetime unscripted comedy “Judge Steve Harvey” (working title) will premiere on ABC in 2022.”

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Judge Steve Harvey on ABC next year?