When Nature Calls: ABC Orders Unscripted Wildlife Comedy Based on UK Series

When Nature Calls is coming to ABC. The network has ordered the unscripted wildlife comedy which is based on a UK series titled Walk on the Wild Side. That series aired for two seasons on BBC One, and it features comedic voiceovers played over wildlife videos.

ABC revealed more about When Nature Calls in a press release.

“When Nature Calls (WT) is a laugh-out-loud, one-hour unscripted comedy series which looks at the lighter side of the natural world. Based on a BBC Studios comedy format, the show will surprise and delight viewers with what comes out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more within captivating, beautiful footage from all over the world. This new perspective on absurd animal antics is easy on the eyes and hilarious to the ears. When Nature Calls (WT) is produced for ABC by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Ryan O’Dowd is the executive producer for BBC Studios; K.P. Anderson is also executive producing.”

A premiere date for the new series will be revealed at a later date. Here’s a sample of the original BBC One series.

What do you think? Are you going to check out When Nature Calls when it eventually premieres on ABC?