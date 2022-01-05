Judge Steve Harvey: Season One Ratings



Steve Harvey has had a varied and successful career, starring in comedies as well as hosting talk shows and game shows. He’s now entering the courtroom genre to offer his own brand of comedic justice. Is it a good fit? Will Judge Steve Harvey be a hit for ABC? Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy court reality series, the Judge Steve Harvey TV show stars stand-up comedian and television show host Steve Harvey. On the show, Harvey serves as both the judge and the jury but, unlike other TV judges, Harvey has never held any judgeship or legal licenses. With the help of Nancy Price, his trusted bailiff by trade, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom decisions on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. Real-life people with real-life conflicts present their case in Harvey’s TV courtroom and they range from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships, and everything in between.

