Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 4, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Steve Harvey and Nancy Price.

TV show description:

A comedy court reality series, the Judge Steve Harvey TV show stars stand-up comedian and television show host Steve Harvey.

On the show, Harvey serves as both the judge and the jury but, unlike other TV judges, Harvey has never held any judgeship or legal licenses. With the help of Nancy Price, his trusted bailiff by trade, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom decisions on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

Real-life people with real-life conflicts present their case in Harvey’s TV courtroom and they range from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships, and everything in between.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Judge Steve Harvey TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?