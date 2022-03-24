Claim to Fame: ABC Orders Competition Series Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas

Claim to Fame is coming to ABC. The network has ordered the new competition series which will be hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas – siblings of Joe and Nick Jonas. Viewers will see a dozen relatives of famous people compete for a big cash prize.

ABC revealed more about the new series:

“Co-hosted by siblings Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own “Claim to Fame”! Claim to Fame is produced by Kinetic Content (Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight) in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti serve as executive producers; Paul Osborne serves as the showrunner and executive producer, and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.”

A premiere date for the new series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Claim to Fame when it comes to ABC?