The Chase: Season Two Renewal for ABC Competition Series

The chase continues. ABC has renewed The Chase TV show for a second season which will air this summer, debuting on Sunday, June 6th, at 9:00 PM.

A quiz show, The Chase series is hosted by Sara Haines. The show is a fast-paced competition where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each episode, contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible, to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Trivia masters James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter take turns serving as the Chaser.

Airing earlier this year on Thursday nights, the first season of The Chase averaged a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.67 million viewers.

