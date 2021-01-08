Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Sara Haines (host) with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter (Chasers)

TV show description:

A quiz show, The Chase TV series was adapted from a British program of the same name that debuted in 2009. A version aired on GSN and ran four seasons, from 2013 until 2015.

The series is a fast-paced competition where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each episode, contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible, to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

Trivia masters James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter — the trio of competitiors from ABC’s Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament series — take turns serving as the Chaser.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





