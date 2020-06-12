Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 11, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Adam Scott (host) with Ryan Reynolds (voice)

TV show description:

A comedic physical game show, the Don’t TV series is hosted by Adam Scott and executive produced by Ryan Reynolds (who also provides his voice).

The series offers contestants the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000. Together, they tackle crazy tasks, each with the simple rule: “DON’T.”

In each episode, members of a four-person team strive to accomplish various “Don’t” challenges — like “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back,” “Don’t Scream,” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House” — as they work together to build their bank. If they fail a challenge, the team doesn’t earn money and instead suffers ridiculous consequences.

