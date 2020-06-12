Don’t: Season One Ratings

ABC has had some great success in the ratings with its summer game shows. Most of the series have been updated versions of game shows from the past but the Don’t TV series is a somewhat original concept. Is this a show that people will want to watch week after week? Will Don’t be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedic physical game show, the Don’t TV series is hosted by Adam Scott and executive produced by Ryan Reynolds (who also provides his voice to the series). The series offers contestants the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000. Together, they tackle crazy tasks, each with the simple rule: “DON’T.” In each episode, members of a four-person team strive to accomplish various “Don’t” challenges — like “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back,” “Don’t Scream,” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House” — as they work together to build their bank. If they fail a challenge, the team doesn’t earn money and instead suffers ridiculous consequences.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Don’t TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?