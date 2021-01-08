The Chase: Season One Ratings

In part out of necessity, ABC has been airing a lot of game shows this season. Once the pandemic is over, how many of them will survive? Will The Chase be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A quiz show, The Chase TV series is hosted by Sara Haines. The show is a fast-paced competition where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius who is determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each episode, contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible, to answer up to 166 questions across all topics. Trivia masters James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter take turns serving as the Chaser.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The Chase TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?