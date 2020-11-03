The Chase: ABC Orders Game Show with Jeopardy! Champions

The Chase is coming to ABC. The network has ordered nine episodes of the series which is based on the long-running UK game show of the same name. This newest American incarnation will feature James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter, renowned players from the Jeopardy! series. The View’s Sara Haines will host the show.

Per Deadline, the ABC game show “sees contestants competing against a professional quizzer, known as the Chaser, whose aim is to prevent the contestants from winning a cash prize. Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter will take turns as the Chaser. The contestants must answer general knowledge questions in a series of cash-builder and head-to-head rounds before trying to win a cash prize in the final chase.”

Holzhauer, Jennings, and Rutter most recently made a splash on ABC’s Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time event series and Robert Mills, head of alternative programming at the network, has wanted to do something with the trio since that series aired earlier this year.

In January, Mills said, “You can’t look at this and not acknowledge the impact that they have had over the 20 years and this past week without saying, ‘Okay. How do we tap into it’?”

In 2013, Game Show Network (GSN) produced its own version of The Chase and it ran for 51 episodes. A premiere date for the newest incarnation of The Chase has not yet been set.

What do you think? Will you watch The Chase on ABC once it arrives? Have you seen earlier versions?