Nobody Wants This: Season Two Photos Unveiled for Romantic Comedy

Nobody Wants This returns with its second season in October, and viewers are getting a better look at what is ahead for Joanne and Noah. Netflix has released several first-look photos for the season.

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman star in the series, which follows the unconventional romance between a rabbi and an agnostic podcast host. Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed will make guest appearances in season two.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones – together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Creator Erin Foster said the following about the series to Tudum:

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me. The incredible cast, crew, producers, and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls. … Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

Nobody Wants This returns to Netflix on October 23rd. Additional photos from Season Two are available below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this romantic comedy? Do you plan to watch season two?