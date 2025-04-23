Heartstopper: No Season Four But Netflix Series Ending with a Movie

Heartstopper will not return for a fourth season, but viewers will see more of Charlie and Nick’s love story. After three seasons, Netflix cancelled the young adult drama, but it will wrap up the series with a movie.

According to Tudum, Alice Oseman will write the film, which begins production this summer. She said the following about Heartstopper:

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Fisayo Akinade, Chetna Pandya, Stephen Fry, and Olivia Colman star in the series.

Season three of Heartstopper aired in October.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed Heartstopper? Are you sad that it is ending? Will you watch the wrap-up film?