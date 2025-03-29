A Man on the Inside: Season Two; Mary Steenburgen Joins Husband Ted Danson’s Netflix Comedy Series

A Man on the Inside is returning for a second season, and it has added a big name to its cast. Mary Steenburgen will join her husband, Ted Danson, in the Netflix series.

The series follows a retired man who finds a new lease on life when he becomes a PI. Season one had him investigating inside a retirement home. According to Deadline, season two will have him going inside a liberal arts college.

The following was revealed about the new season by Deadline:

“The new destination was telegraphed at the end of Season 1 when Charles, a retired engineering college professor, started offering his services as a guest lecturer. Steenburgen will play Mona Margadoff, a former musician who factors heavily in the case Charles (Danson) is trying to solve. No more details are being provided but I hear Mona is a professor at the college Charles will be investigating in Season 2 and there may be sparks between her and Charles.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this series? Do you plan to watch season two?