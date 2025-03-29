Wild Game Kitchen: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Date Announced for Andrew Zimmern Series on FYI

Wild Game Kitchen has a return date. The series, featuring Andrew Zimmern, has been renewed for a second season by FYI. The series will return in May with 20 brand new episodes.

In the series, Zimmern shows people how to cook wild food over open flame. FYI revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“FYI announces the season 2 premiere of “Wild Game Kitchen” beginning Saturday, May 3 at 9PM ET/PT with back-to-back episodes, as part of the Home.Made.Nation multiplatform lifestyle programming block. Starring Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern, 20 all-new episodes will explore the art of creating easy and delicious meals while cooking wild food over open flame. “I love ‘Wild Game Kitchen.’ It’s a fun, fast paced, culture dive into a cooking genre that’s a jumping off point for curious exploration of ingredients, techniques and wild fire fun. And all the recipes can be made with conventional proteins too. I really believe this is the best cooking show out there,” said Andrew Zimmern. In each half hour episode, “Wild Game Kitchen” will follow Zimmern as he demystifies preparing game meat and fish and provides tips for sourcing, butchering, and preparing meals with non-traditional or often overlooked proteins. With recipes that span across seafood including mackerel, squid and snapper to game meat like wild boar, elk, and bison to poultry such as guinea hen, quail and pigeon, Zimmern is an expert in showcasing how stunning dishes can be created from a wide variety of ingredients. Bringing in culinary influences from across the globe, each episode showcases one protein and how it can be the star of any table. “Wild Game Kitchen” is produced by Intuitive Content. Executive producers for Intuitive Content are Andrew Zimmern, Patrick Weiland, Patrick McMahill and Jason Wallace.”

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this cooking adventure series? Do you plan to watch season two?