The Chef’s Garden: Farmer Lee Jones and Chefs Create Innovative Dishes on FYI Series

The Chef’s Garden is headed to FYI. The new series will feature Farmer Lee Jones and the chefs from the Culinary Vegetable Institute as they use inspiration from their farm to cook together. Ten episodes were produced for the cooking series.

FYI revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“In each half-hour episode, The Chef’s Garden brings viewers to the farm and into its industrial kitchen, the Culinary Vegetable Institute, where Farmer Lee and his chef friends – some of the most celebrated names in the industry including Emma Bengtsson, Curtis Duffy, Jenner Tomaska, and Rachael Ray – use the inspiration from the farm to experiment and cook together. Utilizing the ingredients around them, the chefs create dishes ranging from beat granita with cured salmon and chilled corn soup to Thai spiced shepherd’s pie and crab meat stuffed burrata with roasted watermelon and tomatoes.”

The new series arrives on January 27th.

