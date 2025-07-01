The Bachelor: Season 30 Renewal Confirmed for ABC Dating Series

The franchise continues. To no surprise, ABC has (finally) renewed The Bachelor for a 30th anniversary season. The star of the season has not yet been announced, but Bachelor in Paradise executive producer and showrunner Scott Teti is taking over as EP/showrunner. The series’ 29th season finished airing in March.

A dating reality series, The Bachelor TV show is hosted by former Bachelor and professional football player Jesse Palmer (above). Season 29 follows Grant Ellis as he meets, courts, and weeds out 25 potential “soul mates” in his quest for “true love.” A 31-year-old day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey, Ellis was the runner-up pursuing Jenn Tran on the 21st season of The Bachelorette. Most of the action takes place in Los Angeles, but during the course of the season, Ellis and some of the contestants will visit Scotland, Madrid, Spain, and the Dominican Republic.

Airing on Monday nights, the 29th season of The Bachelor averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.61 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 28, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. The show was a middle-of-the-road performer among unscripted shows in viewership but ranked third in the demo.

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but the series is expected to return in January.

What do you think? How long have you been watching The Bachelor TV series? Are you glad ABC has renewed the show for season 30?

