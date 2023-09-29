Menu

The Golden Bachelor: Season One Ratings

The Golden Bachelor TV show on ABC: season 1 ratings
In the past, the networks have chased the 18-49 demographic and sometimes ignored older viewers. Today, in a time when networks are happy to attract viewers of any age, it makes sense that ABC would want to try a show centered around seniors. Will The Golden Bachelor bring the network big ratings? Will the new series renewed for season two or could it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Golden Bachelor TV show is hosted by Jesse Palmer. After decades of Bachelor shows revolving around young love, this new incarnation focuses on the golden years. A hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter. They’re all looking for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. The first season revolves around 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restauranteur and widower from Hudson, Indiana.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

