The Golden Bachelor: Season One Ratings



In the past, the networks have chased the 18-49 demographic and sometimes ignored older viewers. Today, in a time when networks are happy to attract viewers of any age, it makes sense that ABC would want to try a show centered around seniors. Will The Golden Bachelor bring the network big ratings? Will the new series renewed for season two or could it be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Golden Bachelor TV show is hosted by Jesse Palmer. After decades of Bachelor shows revolving around young love, this new incarnation focuses on the golden years. A hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter. They’re all looking for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. The first season revolves around 72-year-old Gerry Turner, a retired restauranteur and widower from Hudson, Indiana.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

