Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Golden Bachelor, Ghosts (UK), Children Ruin Everything, Hell’s Kitchen, Transplant

Published:

The Golden Bachelor TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

(Disney/John Fleenor)

Thursday, November 16, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Ghosts (UK), Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, Everyone Else Burns, Transplant, Dateline NBC, The Golden Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO Masters, and Big Brother. Reruns: Law & Order, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and SEAL Team.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x