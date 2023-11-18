Shadow and Bone: Author and Cast React to Netflix Series Cancellation

Shadow and Bone is one of five shows canceled earlier this week by Netflix, and some of those involved with the series have reacted to the news on social media. Shadow and Bone aired for two seasons on Netflix, with season two arriving in March.

Starring Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Calahan Skogman, Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Patrick Gibson, and Ben Barnes, the series follows a young woman (Li) as she deals with having rare powers.

The author of the books on which the Netflix series is based, Leigh Bardugo, shared her thoughts on Instagram. She was “heartbroken and deeply disappointed” by the show’s cancellation. Her entire message is below.

Some cast members, including Ben Barnes, also reacted to the news. Their posts are also below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Barnes (@benbarnes)

What do you think? Did you want a third season of Shadow and Bone on Netflix?