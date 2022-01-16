Gentefied: Netflix Series Co-Creator & EP React to Cancellation

Gentefied was canceled by Netflix earlier this week, and both the co-creator, Linda Yvette Chávez, and executive producer, America Ferrera, spoke about the decision by the streaming service. Gentefied aired for two seasons on Netflix.

Chávez said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“Metrics and algorithms will never measure the true impact of what we did here. Don’t let anyone tell you we didn’t succeed. We blasted through a brick wall and made ourselves known. That looks like a whole lot of success to me.”

Check out more of her message to fans of the series below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Yvette Chávez (@lindayvettechavez)

America Ferrera was also saddened by the cancellation of the series. She said the following, per Deadline:

“So sad that our beloved Gentefied has reached its end. I have nothing but immense pride for this gorgeous show and the incredibly talented humans who came together to put something new and deeply authentic on our screens.”

Check out more of her message below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera)

What do you think? Are you sad about the cancellation of Gentefied by Netflix?