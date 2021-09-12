Gentefied: Season Two; Netflix Family Dramedy Series Returns This Fall

Gentefied is returning soon to Netflix. The streaming service has set a November 10th premiere date for the second season of the dramedy which follows the ups and downs of the Morales family. The show stars Joaquín Cosío, JJ Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, and Carlos Santos. It’s executive produced by Marvin Lemus, Linda Yvette Chávez, Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez of MACRO, America Ferrera of Take Fountain, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Netflix’s half-hour dramedy Gentefied returns for its second season in a more raw and poetic form, while still cracking jokes about culo-nary experiences. This season, the Morales cousins fight alongside Pop on his arduous battle to stay in the country, all while dealing with new love, new babies, estranged fathers, and of course, tracking down Bad Bunny at a Halloween party. They’ll fight to thrive, but along the way will question where they truly belong in a world made up of borders, family separation, and the potential loss of their beloved taco shop, Mama Fina’s. Because what’s life without free tacos? The love letter creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez wrote to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities in season one continues to unfold in a season that explores the toll of family separation, Brown love and joy in the face of adversity, fathers and fatherhood, the pursuit of the American Dream, and love that crosses borders and time. But they ask that you please cover your abuela’s eyes when things get steamy and throw in a little side of “sana sana colita de rana” when Gentefied’s characters break their hearts.

Check out the new photos released for Gentefied season two by Netflix below.

Giving it all to keep it together. See y’all November 10th for season✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/1EVe7IGb0a — Gentefied (@gentefied) September 10, 2021

