Big Brother, Love Island: CBS Boss Hopeful About Summer Series Renewals

Fans of Big Brother and Love Island may see more seasons ahead for both shows. CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl spoke about the future of these reality shows at the recent Television Critics Association summer press tour.

Love Island aired its third season starting in July and wrapped last month. Big Brother arrived at the same time, and season 23 is still airing on CBS. Each show airs multiple times a week, helping the network to fill its summer schedule.

Kahl said the following about the future of Love Island, per Deadline:

“No decision has been made yet but we hope to bring it back, it’s a fun show that we all enjoy doing and we know there’s a real passionate audience there.”

He also spoke about Big Brother:

“We feel great about Big Brother, it’s certainly one of the top shows of the summer, look at the ratings and demographically it’s a monster. Going forward, we feel good.”

The network just announced a renewal for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for winter 2022 earlier this week and it’s hard to imagine CBS not renewing Big Brother for season 24. Love Island has seen low traditional ratings but has reportedly done well via streaming.

What do you think? Would you like to see either or both of these reality shows return for Summer 2022?