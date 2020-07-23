Love Island: Season Two; CBS to Film at Las Vegas Hotel for Return This Summer

Love Island has figured out a way to start production and bring the series to CBS. The cast and crew are headed to a Las Vegas resort where they will be quarantined during filming.

Per Vulture, the CBS is taking over the Cromwell, a boutique hotel shut down in March. It even sounds like production has begun on the series.

Vulture revealed the following about how things are being handled:

“While precise details surrounding the production are scant, CBS and ITV will require everyone associated with Love Island, including the show’s cast and all crew members, to be quarantined prior to the start of production. As with the daytime soap operas currently in production at ABC and CBS, cast and crew will be tested for COVID-19 before and during production; crew members will work in pods to limit interaction between them.”

A premiere date for the series has not yet been revealed, but CBS has stated that things could happen quickly once filming began. Quarantine might be the only delay at this point.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season two?