Network: CBS, Peacock

Episodes: Ongoing (hour).

Seasons: Ongoing.

TV show dates: July 9, 2019 — present.

Series status: Has not been cancelled.

Performers include: Arielle Vandenberg (host).

TV show description:

Based on the British series of the same name, the Love Island TV show is a dating reality TV series. The matchmaking program unfolds on a tropical island, where single “Islanders” meet and romance each other, hoping to form a relationship.

Every few days, the Islanders pair up. If they don’t manage to become part of a couple, they are at risk for elimination. The contestants aren’t only trying to woo one another. They’re also trying to win over the audience, as home viewers get to have some input.

To shake things up, the show introduces new Islanders to the mix from time to time. The two people who are still part of a couple at the season’s end win the game and the chance to leave with both love and a cash prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

