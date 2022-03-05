Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Love Island

Love Island TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for another season?

(CBS screen shot)

Network: CBS, Peacock
Episodes: Ongoing (hour).
Seasons: Ongoing.

TV show dates: July 9, 2019 — present.
Series status: Has not been cancelled.

Performers include: Arielle Vandenberg (host).

TV show description:
Based on the British series of the same name, the Love Island TV show is a dating reality TV series. The matchmaking program unfolds on a tropical island, where single “Islanders” meet and romance each other, hoping to form a relationship.

Every few days, the Islanders pair up. If they don’t manage to become part of a couple, they are at risk for elimination. The contestants aren’t only trying to woo one another. They’re also trying to win over the audience, as home viewers get to have some input.

To shake things up, the show introduces new Islanders to the mix from time to time. The two people who are still part of a couple at the season’s end win the game and the chance to leave with both love and a cash prize.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
 

What do you think? Do you like the Love Island TV series? Should this CBS TV show be cancelled or renewed for another season?




Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

8 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Heather

This reality tv trash should be cancelled. Put something worth watching on. Until then I will watch anything other than CBS while it is airing.

1
-1
Reply
Jacie

Trashy, got to have it TV show!!!! Love ❤️

1
-1
Reply
Dave

Give that show a chance.

1
-3
Reply
Christine

They should cancel shows like this and leave the family shows on like “Life in Pieces”! CBS is making some poor decisions for upcoming season .

4
-4
Reply
Kay Gialenios

Too much sex for the time slot!

3
-4
Reply
VICKIE RICHARDSON

TRASH, WILL NOT WATCH AT ALL. NO MORALS, NO TALENT. WILL GO TO ANOTHER CHANNEL.

4
-3
Reply
Rose

I agree with Dianne. Disgusting filth.

4
-3
Reply
Dianne

This show is repulsive

4
-3
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
8
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x