Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Love Island: Is the CBS TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Love Island TV show on CBS: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

(Timothy Kuratek / CBS)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Love Island TV show on CBSHave fans been marooned? Is the Love Island TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Love Island, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

A CBS dating reality TV series, Love Island is based on the British show of the same name. Arielle Vandenberg hosts the matchmaking program, which unfolds on a tropical island, where single “Islanders” meet and romance each other, hoping to form a relationship. “Islanders” who don’t manage to become part of a couple are at risk for elimination. From time to time, the show introduces new people to the mix to shake things up. The two contestants who are still part of a couple at the season’s end win the game and the chance to leave with both love and a cash prize.

 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Love Island averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.19 million viewers. Find out how Love Island stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Love Island has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Love Island for season two? The ratings are quite low but, the network has indicated that they are seeing positive streaming numbers and understand it’s tough to establish a new summer reality show. They could go either way on this one. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Love Island cancellation or renewal alerts.

8/1/19 update: CBS has renewed the Love Island TV show for a second season.
 

Love Island Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the Love Island TV series on CBS? Should it have been cancelled instead of renewed for a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Theresa lagasseRickM BeyerDonnaDave Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Theresa lagasse
Reader
Theresa lagasse

Please cancel this show.if they could not say like it would be a silent movie

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
August 14, 2019 9:15 pm
Rick
Reader
Rick

Ok so it been ten days not including when Clif had jack on the block I always honest if he not put up on tonight episode I will give love island an try.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
August 4, 2019 9:53 am
M Beyer
Reader
M Beyer

CBS has forgotten, or more appropriately, abandoned their core audience. Since CBS’s shows have primarily been sitcoms and murder mysteries, it’s reasonable to assume that they have been the “most watched network” because most people want to watch these genres. As an avid CBS fan who has watched CBS shows almost exclusively for years, I’m disgusted with the decision to carry Love Island 5 days a week during prime time. Please go back to shows that appeal to your core audience.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
July 29, 2019 9:16 pm
Rick
Reader
Rick

If both jack Matthew is still in the big brother house and not on the block in the next ten days. I will give this show an chance. Am not counting any days that he on the block for any reason though. I give this show a quick review check on 3 website and figure it out at 13 out of 21 say it good so am only planning it to be an 61.90% D- show. Hopefully am wrong and it actually good

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
July 20, 2019 12:42 am
Donna
Reader
Donna

I am done with this show! No longer watching this again and hope it is cancelled.

Vote Up3-4Vote Down Reply
July 17, 2019 9:48 pm
Dave
Reader
Dave

Renew it, please.

Vote Up4-3Vote Down Reply
July 15, 2019 6:43 pm
Rose
Reader
Rose

Total trash! Cancel this one ASAP!

Vote Up3-5Vote Down Reply
July 12, 2019 9:37 am
Donna
Reader
Donna

I agree!

Vote Up3-5Vote Down Reply
July 17, 2019 9:47 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz