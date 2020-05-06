Vulture Watch

A CBS dating reality TV series, Love Island is based on the British show of the same name. Arielle Vandenberg hosts the matchmaking program, which unfolds on a tropical island, where single “Islanders” meet and romance each other, hoping to form a relationship. “Islanders” who don’t manage to become part of a couple are at risk for elimination. From time to time, the show introduces new people to the mix to shake things up. The two contestants who are still part of a couple at the season’s end win the game and the chance to leave with both love and a cash prize.





Season One Ratings

The first season of Love Island averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.19 million viewers. Find out how Love Island stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Love Island has been renewed for a second season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Love Island for season two? The ratings are quite low but, the network has indicated that they are seeing positive streaming numbers and understand it’s tough to establish a new summer reality show. They could go either way on this one. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Love Island cancellation or renewal alerts.

8/1/19 update: CBS has renewed the Love Island TV show for a second season.



