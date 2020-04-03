Siren: Season Three Ratings

Last year, despite a big drop in the ratings, Siren was Freeform’s highest-rated original series. Will the numbers continue to fall this year or, will they grow? Will the show remain a success either way? Will Siren be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A mystery thriller series, Siren stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen. The TV show is set in the small fishing village of Bristol Cove which is known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the legend proves to be true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean. In season three, Ben’s shocking decision to let the reporter die has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn’s baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Siren on Freeform averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 479,000 viewers.

