Has the Siren TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Freeform?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Freeform cable channel, Siren stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen. The TV show is set in the small fishing village of Bristol Cove which is known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the legend proves to be true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean. In season three, Ben’s shocking decision to let the reporter die has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn’s baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Siren averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 455,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. Find out how Siren stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 3, 2020, Siren has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Freeform cancel or renew Siren for season four? The series has been one of Freeform’s highest-rated series so I believe it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Siren cancellation or renewal news.



