Network: Freeform.

Episodes: 36 (hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: March 29, 2018 — May 28, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Alex Roe, Eline Powell, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, Rena Owen, Sibongile Mlambo, Chad Rook, Aylya Marzoff, Ron Yuan, Tammy Gillis, Curtis Lum, Anthony Harrison, Hannah Levien, Andrew Jenkins, David Kaye, and Sedale Threatt, Jr.

Based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, who executive produces with showrunner Emily Whitesell, the Siren TV show is a fantasy mystery thriller. The drama unfolds in Bristol Cove. Legend has it, this small fishing village was once home to mermaids.

One day, Ryn (Powell) arrives in town. She is nothing if not an enigma, with a dark secret. While Ben (Roe), a marine biologist, finds himself drawn to her, his co-worker, Maddie (Evans-Akingbola), is deeply suspicious of the newcomer.

A deep-sea fisherman, Xander (Verdun), sets out to discover what’s really going on. Meanwhile, either despite or because of her eccentricities, shopkeeper Helen (Owen) seems to have a deeper understanding of the mystery.

Together, Ben and Maddie begin to research how and why this once-beloved (and up until now, supposedly mythical) creature is a ruthless hunter. Are there more like her out there, ready to stake claim to the sea, itself? Stay tuned.

Episode #36 — The Toll of the Sea

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes; Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander while Helen and the hybrids help restore order; Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.

First aired: May 28, 2020.

