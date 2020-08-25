Vulture Watch

Who would you bet will win? Has the Love Island TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Love Island, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Love Island is based on the British show of the same name. Arielle Vandenberg hosts the matchmaking competition program which, in its second season, unfolds in a stunning villa in Las Vegas. Single “Islanders” meet and romance each other, hoping to form a relationship. “Islanders” who don’t manage to become part of a couple are at risk for elimination. From time to time, the show introduces new people into the mix to shake things up. The two contestants who are still part of a couple at the season’s end win the game and the chance to leave with both love and a cash prize.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Love Island averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.89 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Find out how Love Island stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 25, 2020, Love Island has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Love Island for season three? The ratings were quite low last season but CBS supposedly renewed it because it did well attracting younger viewers to watch via streaming. The numbers are low once again so this one could go either way. Right now, I suspect that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Love Island cancellation or renewal news.



Love Island Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Love Island‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Love Island TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?