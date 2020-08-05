Love Island: Season Two; New Premiere Date Set for CBS Reality Series (Video)

Survivor may have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but CBS has found a way to return to Love Island, albeit without an island. As previously revealed, the romantic reality series is filming in quarantine in Las Vegas.

The network has announced that season two of Love Island launch on Monday, August 24th. Subsequent installments will air nightly and a two-hour episode of recap and bonus material will run on Saturday nights.

Here’s some additional information:

CBS ANNOUNCES NEW PREMIERE DATE FOR SEASON TWO OF “LOVE ISLAND”

THE ROMANTIC REALITY SERIES KICKS OFF WITH A TWO-HOUR PREMIERE MONDAY, AUGUST 24 AND WILL AIR NIGHTLY, INCLUDING A TWO-HOUR SATURDAY NIGHT HIGHLIGHT SHOW

Produced by ITV Entertainment, Second Season to Film in Las Vegas

CBS announced today the second season of LOVE ISLAND will kick off with a two-hour premiere Monday, August 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Following the premiere, episodes will air nightly* (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), including a two-hour episode each Saturday (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. The season will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for the U.S. version of the international reality sensation that will shoot its second season in Las Vegas sequestered in a “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell. The cast will be announced closer to premiere.

LOVE ISLAND is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. As the health and safety of everyone involved in LOVE ISLAND is the highest priority, ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

LOVE ISLAND features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up – those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

LOVE ISLAND expanded CBS’ 2019 summer audience, reaching a much younger and more female demographic. At the same time, the series made a big digital impact as the Network’s most-streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com in over a year, and as a continually trending social media topic following each night’s broadcast.

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers. The series is based on a format owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group, and distributed by ITV Studios.

*With the exception of several pre-emptions for news/convention coverage and the ACM Awards.