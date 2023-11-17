Love Island: Season Six and Seven; Peacock Gives Dating Reality Series Two Year Renewal

Love Island is not leaving Peacock anytime soon. The streaming service has given the dating reality series a two-season renewal. This news comes as the first season of the Love Island Games airs. The dating series has a group of singles looking for love while living together on an island.

Peacock revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Following an overwhelming fan response to LOVE ISLAND USA’s Summer 2023 run, Peacock has renewed the hit cultural phenomenon for an additional two seasons. The show, which is Peacock’s #1 Original reality series, brings together a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. News of the renewal follows the Nov 1 launch of the franchise’s first-ever spinoff, LOVE ISLAND GAMES, which is currently mid-season, streaming now on Peacock. LOVE ISLAND GAMES brings together fan-favorite Islanders from the UK, USA, AUS, and beyond for a second shot at love. LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s recent roster of Originals including THE TRAITORS, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, POKER FACE, BUPKIS, MRS. DAVIS, BEL-AIR, THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK, DR. DEATH, TED, MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, TWISTED METAL, and more. All episodes of Season 4 and 5 of LOVE ISLAND USA are available to stream on Peacock. LOVE ISLAND USA is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie, Sophie Bush, and Claudine Parrish served as executive producers of Season 5, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.”

